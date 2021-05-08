Stephen Maguire joins Finn Valley AC to lead Sprint Academy

Strabane native Stephen Maguire has joined Finn Valley AC and will lead their new Sprint Academy.

The former BBC Coach of the year left his role of director of Performance and coaching at Scottish Athletics.

Maguire has a long and successful history in athletics and lead British squads at European and World Championships as well as helping the the British women's relay teams to Bronze in the 4x400m and 4x100m at the Olympic Games in 2016.

He was also head coach of the Irish Athletics team at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Highland Radio's Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle says he's delighted to get him on board at Finn Valley...