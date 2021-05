The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has halved in the past month.

It dropped to 111 last night - the lowest since September 27th.

Four hospitals have only one Covid patient and seven have none at all.

The number of infectious Covid-19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital is down to 4.

Former HSE director-general, Tony O'Brien, says he expects the sharp decline to continue over the next month or so: