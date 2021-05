A new Covid-19 walk-in test centre is opening in Donegal today.

The centre - located in the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy - will operate until Monday from 11am to 7pm.

A second walk in centre will open at the Carndonagh GAA club house on Tuesday and run until Thursday.

The 14-day incidence rate of the disease in Donegal is 268 per 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 129.