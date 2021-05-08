Gardai detect disqualified driver with use of Mobility App

By
News Highland
-
Robbery, 92, Inch
The Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny detected a disqualified driver yesterday evening with the assistance of the Mobility App.
Gardai say the vehicle was seized and the driver will now face a Court appearance.
The Active Mobility App allows Gardaí to check a vehicle's history, tax, and NCT status.
It also allows Gardaí check the status of a driver's licence and Insurance and process fixed charge penalty notices in real time.
Gardai say the app allows them to work more efficiently and spend more time out in their communities.

