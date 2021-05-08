Finn Harps suffer defeat away to Bohemians

Finn Harps suffered their second away defeat of this season on Saturday evening losing 4-0 to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Ross Tierney opened the scoring for the hosts on 14 minutes before Ali Coote netted just six minutes later.

Coote then netted his second as Bohs took a 3-0 halftime lead.

Harps performance improved in the second half but Keith Buckley found the back of the net in the dying moments of the game as Keith Long's side move up to sixth in the table.

David Hollywood was there for Highland Radio Sport...