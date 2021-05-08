Derry draw with Longford – Ruaidhri Higgins & Jack Malone Reaction

Friday's 1-1 draw with Longford Town sees Ruaidhri Higgin's Derry side pick up a 7th point since he took over as manager just two weeks ago.

The Candystrips are thankful however James Akintunde's injury time leveller gave them their first point at the Brandywell under the Limavady man's reign.

The general feeling around the Derry camp was disappointment as they didn't take their chances to win the game.

Martin Holmes got after match reaction from Jack Malone but first Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins...