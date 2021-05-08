Company appointed for consultancy on flood relief schemes in Donegal

A company has been appointed to undertake engineering and environmental consultancy services for three flood relief schemes in Donegal.

The projects in Ballybofey – Stranorlar, Buncrana - Luddan, and Ramelton are key elements in the flood risk management strategy in place until 2027.

Byrne Looby Water Services will begin public consultations in all three areas shortly.

Donegal County Council says the project team will assess options based not only on their technical and economic suitability, but also their environmental and social impact.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Rena Donaghey is says it is very important that the local communities have their say and become involved in the public consultation process as the flooding solutions are developed. She said this will help shape the design of the schemes that will ultimately protect and safeguard their communities.

An initial public consultation will be launched in the coming months to seek the views of the communities of Ballybofey - Stranorlar, Buncrana - Luddan, and Ramelton on flooding and associated environmental issues that they feel need to be addressed as part of the schemes.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin says the council has developed a strong working relationship with OPW in the delivery of flood relief schemes in the county, and he looks forward to the successful progression of these three schemes, along with the other flood relief schemes that are already progressing in Castlefin, Burnfoot, Glenties, Downings and Kerrykeel, Lifford and Raphoe.