Carrickmore are Tyrone Minor champions after they beat Omagh St Enda's 4-3 in sudden death of penalties on Saturday afternoon.

After Extra Time the sides finished level on a scoreline of 1-17 to 20 points with the game ending in normal time 1-10 to 13 points.

Danny Fullerton scored the games only goal for Carrickmore on 23 minutes as his side battled to win the tightly contested final.