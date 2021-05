Efforts are underway to establish two additional Covid vaccination centres in Donegal.

Buildings have been identified in Dungloe and Carndonagh which will run in tandem with the mass vaccination centre at LYIT.

Paul Hooton, Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery at the Saolta Group with responsibility for the vaccination programme across the West and North West is hopeful the centres will be up and running by the end of the month: