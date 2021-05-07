Traffic restrictions being imposed between Dungloe and Glenties

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on the N56, a new temporary road will be opening on the Leterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road on Monday.

Statement from Wills Bros, Contractors -

Important Traffic Update

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on the N56 Letterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road, a new Temporary Road will be opening for traffic on Monday 10th of May 2021, this will be a one lane traffic system and traffic lights will be in operation, pull in bays are in place to allow the areas for emergency services to pass through safety. Delays are to be expected, please allow extra time for any journeys in the section of the N56, and please obey the 50km/hr speed limit and weight restrictions on HGV of 8T/axle load are also in operation.