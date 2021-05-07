Summer Gaeltacht courses won’t go ahead this year

Summer Gaeltacht courses won't be going ahead this year after a Departmental review.

Course operators and Mna an Tí expressed health and safety concerns about hosting students from across the country.

Summer Irish language courses won't be going ahead this year after a consultation process with the sector.

It found the Mna an Tí who would be hosting the students had serious health and safety concerns for their families and Gaeltacht communities due to COVID-19.

Many course operators had similar concerns and a decision has been made by Gaeltacht Minister Jack Chambers and the government not to proceed with state-funded courses this summer.

Work is underway on a 'stabilization package' to support the sector through its second summer of cancellations, a move that's expected to cost tens of millions for Gaeltacht communities.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says its vital now that financial support is forthcoming as soon as possible.....................

It's understood there won't be a ban on courses happening if an operator feels it can go ahead with all the required health and safety measures in place, but the government expects the vast majority to be cancelled.

Some online Irish language courses are expected to be offered with Minister Chambers saying he wants to ensure the viability of the sector into 2022 and beyond.