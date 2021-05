Sinn Fein Deputy Padraig MacLochalinn says it's time for a fresh approach for the party in Derry.

The entire leadership of the party in the city has been asked to stand aside following an investigation into the party's election performance and governance.

Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have confirmed this week, that they will stand down and not seek re-election to the assembly next year.

Deputy MacLochlainn says recent elections hit the party hard: