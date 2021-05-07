Now time to move on from CMO’s comments – L’Kenny Chamber President

It's now time to move on from the damage caused by the Chief Medical Officer's statement last week.

That's according to Letterkenny Chamber President, Michael Margey who says the Donegal brand is strong and that message now more so than ever needs to be promoted.

The impact of Dr Tony Holohan's comments that Covid-19 was circulating at dangerously high levels in Donegal as a result of non-compliance was felt by many businesses across the county this week with hotels, transport companies and others being hit with cancellations.

Mr Margey speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today, says it's vital that people see Donegal for the prosperous county that it is: