The North West Warriors bounced back from last Saturday’s loss with an impressive all-round team performance that saw them beat the Munster Reds by five wickets in the Inter-Provincial Cup at Eglinton Cricket Club.

Andy McBrine was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance making 32 runs and taking 2-36.

Reds 219 (42 overs; M Commins 61, C McLoughlin-Gavin 36; R Allen 3-40). Warriors 220-5 (38.3 overs; S Thompson 42, W Porterfield 38; J Manley 1-23)