Mica homeowners once again in limbo – Pringle

A Donegal TD says there needs to be progress on the setting up of a working group to examine defective housing, saying after announcing the initiative in February, the government has missed all its deadlines.

The group was to have been established by the end of April, with an initial report expected in July.

However, Deputy Thomas Pringle told Tanaiste Leo Varadkar the terms of reference haven't even been published yet.

He said Donegal homeowners affected by Mica have a contribution to make to this process, but once again, they are in limbo: