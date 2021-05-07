€837,000 approved for DPG and IWIL schemes in Donegal

€837,000 in funding has been approved for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme & Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme in Donegal.

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability while funding under the IWIL scheme, local authorities can improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

In welcoming the funding, Minister Charlie McConalogue says; "This is important funding for Donegal to help the lives of our older tenants and those living with disabilities. It will help those services continue the great work they do."