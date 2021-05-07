Donegal one of seven counties in which houses are ‘affordable’ to single people

Houses are affordable in just seven counties for a single worker on a typical salary, according to an analysis of date from the CSO, with the North West the region in which most of the counties are based.

Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Longford, Mayo, and Roscommon are the counties in which a person on a median income and access to a 20% deposit can only buy a home

The median is the midpoint of a group of numbers and analysts say it often better represents what a typical worker earns than the average wage.

Kieran McQuinn, a research professor at the ESRI, says the result illustrates Ireland’s high property prices..................