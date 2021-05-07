Decision on J&J vaccine use in under 50s due this week

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer says he's confident a positive outcome will be reached regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and who it can be given to.

The Health Service has asked for 'flexibility' to allow the vaccine to be administered to people under the age of 50.

Larger volumes of the Johnson and Johnson doses are not due until the end of June, by which time the majority of people over 50 should have been vaccinated already.

Dr Colm Henry says the HSE is to meet with the National Immunisation Advisory Committee this week.