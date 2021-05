Martin Harley was back in the winners enclosure at Ascot on Friday.

The Trentagh Jockey took the 4/9 favourite Stowell to victory in the 2.30pm Maiden Stakes for trainer John Gosden.

The win brings Harley’s tally to ten for the year and it was his second victory of the week.

Last Sunday he won on the race favourite No Recollection for trainer Alan King at Salisbury.