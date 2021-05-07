Applications for Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme now open

Funding applications for the Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2021 have now opened.

The Scheme is offering 20 grants of €2,000 each to projects that encourage cooperation and collaboration between communities and heritage specialists, artists, culture professionals and/or creative industries to preserve, conserve, research, practice, exhibit, perform, instruct, engage, enhance, promote or address an aspect of the material or non-material culture in an original, imaginative or creative way.

The Donegal Culture & Creativity Grants Scheme 2021 promotes collaboration and fosters creativity as envisaged in the Creative Ireland programme.

The funding is being made available through the Creative Ireland programme which is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Donegal County Council.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Wednesday 26 May at 12 noon.

Further details and application forms are available online or by e-mailing creativeireland@donegalcoco.ie