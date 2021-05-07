434 new cases of Covid 19, 19 in Donegal

434 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with four additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 19 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 268.2 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 129.7. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country, but the rate is down on previous days.

65 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with one additional Covid related death.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,918 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 6th May, the HPSC has been notified of 434 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,904* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

221 are men / 212 are women

80% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

197 in Dublin, 44 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 20 in Limerick, 20 in Meath and the remaining 119 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 126 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday 5th May, 1,700,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,233,067 people have received their first dose

467,471 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Next week we will see many more business open which means employees and customers will return to work and our economy will begin to restart in earnest. This is a very positive sign and a testament to the hard work of the vast majority in supressing incidence of disease in our communities.

“It is extremely important that business owners, employees and customers take great care and review safety protocols and practices and ensure to consider all the actions we can all take as individuals to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

“Only return to the workplace if it is necessary to do so. Continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and cough etiquette. If you feel unsafe in a crowded environment feel empowered to turn around and go home.

“If you are a business owner or an an employer, remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you. Reopening responsibly will help to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spreading amongst your staff in the workplace and ensure we all have the opportunity to enjoy the new social and economic activities available to us from May 10.”

Dr Ray Walley, General Practitioner said: “General practices are extremely busy at the moment dealing with COVID and non-COVID care as well as continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“GPs continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines as per the National Vaccination Programme, this means that those aged 70 and over and those that are clinically vulnerable between the ages of 50 – 59 are eligible to receive a vaccine from their GP.

“I would encourage anyone who has been called to register for their vaccine to do so on the HSE portal.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 251,904 confirmed cases reflects this.

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 6th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to

midnight 06MAY2021) 5 day moving average

(01MAY2021 – 06MAY2021) 14-Day incidence

rate per 100,000

population (23APR2021

to 06MAY2021) New Cases during

last 14 days (23APR2021

to 06MAY2021) Ireland 434 416 129.7 6178 Donegal 19 25.6 268.2 427 Kildare 34 34.2 260.7 580 Westmeath 12 11.6 205.0 182 Dublin 197 175.0 182.1 2,454 Meath 20 19.0 152.8 298 Cavan 10 6.4 147.0 112 Roscommon 19 10.6 137.9 89 Tipperary <5 11.2 132.9 212 Ireland 434 416.0 129.7 6,178 Limerick 20 16.4 124.2 242 Louth 12 14.0 119.5 154 Offaly <5 4.8 115.4 90 Monaghan 11 5.6 105.9 65 Longford <5 2.0 102.8 42 Wicklow <5 6.4 90.6 129 Carlow <5 2.6 87.8 50 Galway 8 9.2 84.5 218 Cork 44 36.0 83.8 455 Leitrim <5 1.2 78.0 25 Waterford <5 4.0 70.6 82 Laois <5 2.2 49.6 42 Mayo <5 3.4 42.9 56 Clare <5 3.6 40.4 48 Kilkenny <5 2.8 38.3 38 Wexford 8 5.8 32.7 49 Sligo <5 0.2 25.9 17 Kerry <5 2.2 14.9 22

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers