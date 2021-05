The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Former Harps Captain Keith Cowan joins us for our LOI Chat as Harps head to Bohemians and Derry host Longford.

The Inter-County Gaelic Games scene starts this weekend with the Donegal Hurlers hosting Roscommon in their Division 2b opener, county manager Mickey McCann looks ahead to that one plus we'll hear from now retired hurler Joe Boyle.