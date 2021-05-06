Two more walk-in Covid test centres to open in Donegal

Two more walk in Covid testing centres are opening in County Donegal.

One is located at the GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy, which will open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while the centre at the GAA club in Carndonagh will open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Mick McGrath, chairperson of CLG Dhún na nGall has welcomed the opening of these two Pop Up Walk-in Test Centres and re-iterated his message from earlier this week that all in Donegal should adhere to the Covid regulations. The four centres are all in areas where incidence of Covid is above the national average and it is important that people avail of them. The chairperson extends his thanks to the various Donegal squads who have rescheduled activities to facilitate the HSE and also paid tribute to CLG Carndomhnaigh for their co-operation with the HSE. Donegal GAA also thank the health workers of the county who have moved seamlessly from dealing with an onslaught of Covid patients in hospitals over the last 12 months to providing very efficient and well-run test and vaccination centres. Donegal senior footballers acknowledge their self-sacrifice with a logo on their training tops saluting health workers.

HSE Statement in full -

Free - Walk In Covid -19 Test Centres – Convoy and Carndonagh, Donegal

The HSE will operate two free Pop Up Walk-in Test Centres at the GAA Centre of Excellence grounds/ building , Convoy, F93 DK4C and the Carndonagh GAA Club House, F93 EF65 within the next week.

The free walk in testing centre in Convoy will run from Saturday May 8 th to Monday May 10th inclusive. The service will be open to members of the public who live within the Lifford-Stranorlar electoral area.

Meanwhile the free walk in testing centre in Carndonagh will operate from Tuesday May 11 th to Thursday May 13th inclusive and will be open to members of the public from the Carndonagh Electoral areas.

Both walk in centres will open from 11am to 7pm each day.

No appointment is necessary to avail of this Free service.

This Walk in test centres will be operated by the National Ambulance service and supported by Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 and Public Health North West.

The service is for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

We urge members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a COVID-19 test is asked not to attend.

The walk- in test centres are in addition to the walk-in test centre which will operate today, Thursday and tomorrow Friday, from 11am to 7pm at Milford CO-OP Livestock Mart Ltd. Glenkeen , Milford Co. Donegal F92 D773

The Letterkenny Community Testing centre remains open also as a drive through GP / Public Health Referral and self referral testing centre. The Cleary Centre Donegal Town is accepting both GP and Public Health referrals



You can use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

are aged 16 years and over

are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months.