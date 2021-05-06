Taoiseach insists Ireland is on track for widespread easing of restrictions

The Taoiseach insists the country remains 'on track' for the widespread easing of restrictions in the coming weeks.

Nationwide travel will be allowed from next Monday, while all retail outlets can fully reopen seven days later.

Micheál Martin also told his parliamentary party last night he wants to restore international travel as soon as it's safe to do so.

418 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday and seven deaths.

32 of the cases were confirmed in Donegal. The county's 14 day incidence rate has increased slightly to 307.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr David Nabarro, from the World Health Organisation, is warning of a spike in cases as restrictions ease here: