Spectator warning to Tyrone clubs

Club action returns in the county of Tyrone this weekend with a number of competitions still to be completed from last year.

Matches get underway on Friday evening with the big game of the weekend on Saturday afternoon at Drumragh when Carrickmore play Omagh in the County Minor Final.

Ahead of the games, Tyrone GAA have strongly reminded clubs involved of the importance of full compliance with existing restrictive guidelines and directives.

All games must be played behind closed gates and no spectators are allowed.

The CCC say that if any spectators gain admission to a Club's ground, they will not permit the game to commence, or allow it to continue, if such a breach occurs during a game.

Tyrone statement in full

“With the imminent return to Club games this weekend, following the lengthy lockdown due to the Covid19 pandemic, the County Management Committee wishes to remind all Clubs, their players, their members, and their supporters, of the importance of full compliance with existing restrictive guidelines and directives.

Until advised differently, the Management Committee and the CCC are directing that there shall be no spectators in attendance at all adult and youth games, under any circumstances. All games must be played behind closed gates.

In the event that there is any breach of this directive, by spectators gaining admission to a Club's ground, the CCC will not permit the game to commence, or allow it to continue, if such a breach occurs during a game. Where such action is taken by the CCC the game will be declared null and void.

It is deeply regretted that no spectators can be permitted to attend games, but there remains a huge onus and responsibility on all GAA members to continue to play their part in the prevention of the transmission of the Covid19 virus throughout our communities.

In order to overcome the difficulty of not being able to attend Club games, the Communications Committee and Tyrone GAA TV are planning to organise and facilitate live streaming, where feasible.

It would be greatly appreciated if this information could be conveyed and shared with Club officials, members and supporters.”