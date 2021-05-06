Premier Division Preview with Keith Cowan

After Monday's north west derby win at Derry City and their first win in five games, Finn Harps will look to keep momentum in the Premier Division this weekend when they travel to Dublin to play Bohemians on Saturday evening.

Harps Captain Dave Webster is a doubt for the trip to Dalymount Park after suffering a head injury at the Brandywell while it looks like Johnny Dunleavy could also miss the game joining Ryan Connolly, Conor Barry and Shane McEleney on the injured list.

Derry City host Longford Town on Friday evening as they kick off the second series of games looking to bounce back from a first defeat under new manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

The stand out tie of the weekend is the battle of the top two as Shamrock Rovers cross the city to play St Pat's.

This week's guest on our LOI Chat is former Finn Harps Captain, current Glentoran player and co-presenter of the Allergic to Silverware podcast Keith Cowan...