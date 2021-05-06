Policing Authority launch public consultation

The Policing Authority has launched a Public Consultation on Policing Priorities for the Garda Síochána for 2022 and are keen to hear the views of people in Donegal.

It is hoped that individuals from a broad and diverse cross-section of society will take part in the online consultation to give their views on how policing resources may be allocated.

The Policing Priorities are determined annually by the Authority and set out the areas of policing that it believes the Garda Síochána should focus its attention, time and resources on, in any given year.

The consultation is available at https://www.policingauthority.ie/en