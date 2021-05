People are being urged to avail of the walk-in Covid test centre at Milford Mart.

The centre was established as part of an enhanced response by the HSE to Covid-19 in Donegal but so far there has been a slow uptake of the testing centre.

Anyone who is asymptomatic but thinks they may have been exposed to the virus and lives within a 25km radius of Milford Mart can get tested at the centre up until tomorrow.

Centre Manager is Judith McGlynn: