After 17 years Joe Boyle has retired from inter-county hurling with Donegal.

The Burt man who won four All Ireland titles with the county during his time in the Donegal jersey informed Donegal boss Mickey McCann that he couldn't commit for another year as the trek from Mayo was taking it's toal.

Joe who celebrated his 34th birthday this week told Oisin Kelly he has some fantastic memories with Donegal and the decision to retire wasn't an easy one...