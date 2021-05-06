North West counties allowed challenge games

Senior inter-county challenge games are now permitted with immediate effect after confirmation by Croke Park late on Wednesday.

This would mean the likes of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone can all have games this week ahead of their league starts on 15th of May.

On Saturday week Declan Bonner will take his Donegal side to Healy Park in Omagh to play Tyrone in Division One North while Derry are away to Longford in Division 3 North.

Inter-county minor and under-20s teams can also train again fully, that's from Monday next the 10th with games allowed in the underage grades from 7 June.

It's understood the GAA's CCC are meeting today to finalise fixtures for both grades with some competitions still to be completed from last year.