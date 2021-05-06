Mickey McCann hoping home advantage can pay off

Inter County Gaelic Games returns this weekend with the senior hurlers the first Donegal side in action on Sunday.

They play Roscommon in their opening game of Division 2b in the National League at the O'Donnell Park in Letterkenny. (Throw In 2pm).

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann has already been hit with several blows as three of his All Ireland Champions from last year have opted out.

Davin Flynn who hit 1-3 to help Donegal lift the Nickey Rackard title last November and Kevin Keely have not joined the squad this year due to family and college commitments while Joe Boyle has retired after 17 years of service in the Donegal Jersey.

With games against Kildare, Derry and Mayo to come, Manager McCann knows it will be tough to stay up - Mickey has been speaking with Highland's Oisin Kelly ahead of their opening game....

Donegal versus Roscommon in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2b will be LIVE on Highland from the 2pm start at the O'Donnell Park this Sunday.

Oisin Kelly will be joined on commentary by former Donegal player and Lory Meagher Cup winner Colm Breathnach.