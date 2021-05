A man was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision at Liscooley last night.

The crash involving a car and a van occurred at 8pm at Liscooley.

The man, who is in his 50s and was the driver of the van, was taken by Ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital.

His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, did not require Hospital treatment.

Gardai say enquires are ongoing.