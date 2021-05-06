Housing Minister hears Mica homeowners in Donegal feel let down

The Housing Minister has heard how Mica affected homeowners in Donegal feel let down with the current redress scheme.

Concerns have once again be relayed in the Dail over the 10% contribution cost of the scheme that homeowners are being asked to pay which for some is running into hundreds of thousands of euro.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, speaking in the Dail also called for intervention from banks to help meet these costs.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, while admitting that there are issues with the scheme gave no commitment that there would be any alterations to the scheme: