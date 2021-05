Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee has approved a number of applications in relation to the Ebrington site.

Clearance has been given for a bar and restaurant as part of an extension to Building 40, while an extension at Building 63 on Ebrington Square is to be demolished and rebuilt.

The committee has also approved the development of a new school for Ardnashee School and College at 122 Northland Road, on the site of the former Foyle College Junior School.