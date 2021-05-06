Further concern raised over future of St Conal’s Day Centre

Further concern has been raised over the future of St Conal's Hospital Day Centre in Letterkenny.

It's emerged that a man who was attending the centre for over 20 years has recently received correspondence stating that he was no longer under the care of the mental health team and the vital support his was receiving was being withdrawn.

The day centre has been closed due to the Covid pandemic but Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says no plan has yet to be set out for its reopening: