Donegal Deputy bringing forward bill for referendum on voting age

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is bringing a bill before the Dail today, calling for a referendum on lowering the voting age to 16.

The Bill if passed would allow the amending of Article 16 of the Constitution to reduce the age eligibility of people to vote from 18 to 16.

A report on the Convention on the Constitution in 2013, recommended that the voting age be reduced to 16 for all elections.

Deputy Pringle says it will allow young people have their say in decisions that will ultimately shape their future: