Deputy Chief Medical Officer praises efforts of people in Donegal

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer has today been praising the efforts of people in Donegal in driving down the rate of Covid-19 in the community.

There was a huge backlash after the Chief Medical Officer of Friday said non-compliance to public health guidelines in Donegal was resulting in dangerously high levels of the virus in the county.

Dr Ronan Glynn however, says there are indeed concerns around the high incidence rate of the virus in Donegal which currently stands at 307.8 cases per 100,000 people but says compared to its peak in January, the rate is decreasing.

Speaking to Greg Hughes earlier today, Dr Glynn appealed to what he says is the minority, to continue to comply with regulations: