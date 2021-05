The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals is at the lowest level in over seven months.

It dropped to 122 last night, and it hasn't been any lower since October 2nd.

37 Covid patients were in intensive care yesterday, the lowest this year.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, the number of infectious cases remains static at 6 with 1 person also receiving care in ICU.

Dr Shane McKeogh is from GP Buddy, which tracks calls to surgeries around the country - he says they're still very busy: