Donegal native Brian Dorrian is to take up a role in Donegal under the FAI’s new structures for grassroot football.

The Killybegs man has been appointed the FAI High Performance Director for the county.

Brian has spent the last five years at Sligo Rovers where he worked as first coach and u19 manager.

In 2018 Brian became first-team manager as The Showgrounds for a two-game period prior to the appointment of Liam Buckley as he led to club to a win on the final night of the season.