393 new Covid 19 cases, 26 in Donegal

393 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with eight additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 26 new cases in Donegal, which has a 14 day incidence rate of 270.1 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 129.7. Donegal once again has the highest incidence rate in the country, but the rate is down on previous days.

99 new cases have been confirmed north of the border, with no additional Covid related deaths.

Seven cases of the Indian coronavirus variant have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, with Chief Medical Officer saying that does not mean the variant is going to become the most prevalent or dominant strain in the North.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in May, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 55 – 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,921* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 5th May, the HPSC has been notified of 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 251,474** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

175 are men / 211 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

173 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Donegal, 15 in Meath and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 131 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 4th May, 1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,201,373 people have received their first dose

454,493 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We all want the easing of restrictions next week to be a significant turning point in this pandemic. We have worked so hard to reduce the spread of this disease. More than 30% of adults have now been vaccinated with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ireland and it is time to feel hopeful and to start planning our summer.

“The choices we make now are vital to minimise the incidence of COVID-19 throughout May and June. Prioritise being outside and avoid crowds. Know the symptoms - self-isolate immediately and phone your GP if you have them. By protecting yourself, you are protecting everyone you know from infection.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 4,921 confirmed deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed case. The figure of 251,474 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 5th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 05May2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 05May2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (22Apr2021 to 05May2021) New Cases during last 14 days (22Apr2021 to 05May2021) Ireland 393 410 129.7 6,178 Donegal 26 27 270.1 430 Kildare 34 34 260.2 579 Westmeath 7 11 200.5 178 Dublin 173 171 183.5 2,472 Tipperary 12 13 148.5 237 Meath 15 17 143.6 280 Cavan <5 10 139.2 106 Offaly <5 6 129.6 101 Limerick 13 14 125.2 244 Longford <5 2 115 47 Louth 7 12 114.1 147 Roscommon 9 7 111.6 72 Wicklow <5 7 95.5 136 Monaghan 5 3 91.2 56 Leitrim <5 2 87.4 28 Carlow 6 3 86.1 49 Galway 9 11 84.9 219 Cork 42 33 81.1 440 Waterford <5 5 71.4 83 Laois 5 3 53.1 45 Mayo 0 4 45.2 59 Clare 5 3 43.8 52 Kilkenny <5 3 39.3 39 Wexford 5 4 28.7 43 Sligo 0 1 25.9 17 Kerry <5 2 12.9 19

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.