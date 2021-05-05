TY students sign up for new tourism and hospitality programme in Donegal

Over 350 Transition Year students have signed up for a new tourism and hospitality skills training programme in Donegal.

The programme was drawn up by Fáilte Ireland and the Irish Hotels Federation, in partnership with Letterkenny Institute of Technology. The pilot project is intended to train local transition year students for part-time roles ahead of the summer season.

Joan Crawford of Fáilte Ireland says a labour supply has been identified as a challenge for the tourism and hospitality industry by the Donegal Destination Recovery Task Force.