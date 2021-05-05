PUP claims drop to lowest level this year

The number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients has fallen to its lowest level this year.

Just over 385,000 people are receiving the PUP this week, down 4.4% on last week.

In Donegal, the fall is 3.5%.

Nationally, 385,211 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, a drop of almost 18,000.

13,294 people are receiving the payment in Donegal, 474 fewer than last week, and 9,300 down on May of last year.

There's been a fall in the number of people closing their PUP accounts in Donegal, with 410 doing so this week, compared to 507.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys expects thousands more people will do so in the coming weeks as restrictions ease.

There's also been a slight increase in the number of people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal this week, with 4,465 claimants, 32 more than last week.

At the end of this month, the Department of Social Protection says it will set out the future of the PUP after June 30th.