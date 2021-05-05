Number of people in ICU with Covid below 40 for first time in 2021

38 people with Covid-19 were in ICU last night - the first time the figure has fallen below 40 in 2021.

Across public hospitals there were 132 patients with the virus.

6 of them are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with 1 person in ICU with the virus.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen by 9 percent in the past week to 134 cases per 100,000 people. That figure in Donegal remains the highest in the country at 306.5 cases per 100,000 people.

It comes as the Department of Health is considering a revised vaccine roll-out plan for the summer which would scrap the age-based approach currently adopted.

Consultant pathologist at Dublin's Beaumont Hospital, Bill Tormey, believes now is the time to change the vaccination method: