NPHET in favour of 24 hour mass vaccination centres

The National Public Health Emergency Team has asked the HSE to look at the possibility of running mass vaccination centres on a 24-hour basis.

However, the Executive says the vaccine programme is reliant on supply, and also people presenting for their jab - but will extend the roll-out as needed to keep up with supply.

Latest figures show 1.6 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland, including 1.1 million first doses

Professor Martin Cormican from the HSE says jabs are getting into arms as quickly as possible: