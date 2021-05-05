North’s Health Minister urged to address access to vaccines issue in NW

The North's Health Minister is being urged to provide more vaccination appointments for the North West.

Concerns have been raised by people in Strabane and the wider area who are struggling to secure an appointment for vaccination or who are being forced to travel as far as Belfast to receive the jab.

Access to the mass vaccination centres currently operating in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen is proving difficult.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh says the use of pharmacies would be more beneficial in the vaccine rollout: