NI Secretary of State to meet Foreign Affairs Minister today

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will be in Dublin later for a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

It comes amid rising tensions in Northern Ireland over the Brexit protocol and unrest within the DUP.

Brandon Lewis arrives in Dublin later during a period of uncertainty at Stormont and turmoil in a now leaderless DUP.

His meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney's expected to focus on how best to ease tensions in the north.

It follows recent rioting in loyalist communities linked to the Brexit protocol, which introduced a trade barrier down the Irish Sea.

The situation led to the resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister and DUP leader, following a revolt in the party.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Minister says he looks forward to welcoming the Secretary of State to Dublin later.

He says the two have been in close contact on the situation in the north since their previous meeting in London two weeks ago.

He says today's meeting will continue that dialogue.