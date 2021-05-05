Minors and U20’s get green light to return

Inter-county minor and under-20 players can resume training from next Monday 10th May.

Doubts were cast over the age grades but the Central Competitions Control Committee will now publish its fixture list for minor and under-20 championships in the coming days.

The schedule will include both the completion of 2020 competitions and dates for 2021 inter-county competitions at the respective levels.

Matches in those age grades will be permitted from June 7th.

The Ulster Minor Football Championship was one of the competitions from last year which still has to be completed.

Tyrone and Derry have to meet at the semi final stage while Fermanagh and Monaghan are due to face off in the other semi.

Last years Donegal minor manager Luke Barrett will take charge again for the 2021 minor campaign while Gary Duffy is the man in charge of the Donegal U20’s for this year.