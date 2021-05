Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne Monagle picked up his second win of the week on Wednesday at Gowan Park.

McMonagle rode 6/1 shot Mighty Blue to a comfortable win for Trainer Joseph O'Brien in the Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes listed race.

Just last Sunday he was also a winner in Sligo on So I Told You.

Thats 14 wins for the year for McMonagle and a second win on Mighty Blue.

They also won at the Curragh last October.