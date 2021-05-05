Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan will not contest next Assembly election

Two Sinn Fein MLAs have confirmed that they will not stand for the party in the next Assembly election.

Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have confirmed that they will stand down and not seek re-election next year.

It comes after it emerged last week that the entire leadership of Sinn Fein in Derry has been asked to stand aside after an investigation into the party's election performance and governance in the city.

In a video posted on social media, former MEP, Ms Anderson while describing the call for her to step aside as a body blow, says it is time to rebuild confidence in the party in Derry: