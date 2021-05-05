Man charged with ramming Garda car returned for trial

A County Tyrone man, who allegedly rammed a garda patrol car twice in a high- speed chase in south Donegal has been returned for circuit court trial, at Donegal Town District Court.

31 year old Duane Farry, with addresses at Mounstewart Road and Ashfield Gardens in Fintona is charged with causing criminal damage to a garda car at Birchill, Donegal Town on January 24th last.

He is also charged with assaulting Detective Garda Paul Mchugh causing him harm on the same date at Rossmore, Donegal Town.

As well as the Birchill and Rossmore charges, Duane Farry, who has been in custody since January, is charged with driving a vehicle in a manner which created a substantial risk of death or serious injury to another at Keeldrums, Drumlonagher and Tullyearl, all in Donegal Town, on the same date.

Detective Sergeant Mattie Murphy gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the defendant at Donegal Town District Court this morning, and Farry was returned for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Court on December 7.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant in custody with consent to his own bail of €4000 cash.

The conditions are that hje would live in a named address in East Donegal, observe a curfew from 10 pm to 8 am, keep his mobile phone charged and available to gardai at all times, and sign on at Letterkenny Garda Station three times a week.

He has also been ordered not to sit in the driving seat of a vehicle either stationary or moving.